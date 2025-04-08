Stock Repurchase Plan Initiated by UniFirst (NYSE:UNF)

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Free Report) declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 8th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the textile maker to buy up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $152.00 price target (down previously from $180.00) on shares of UniFirst in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of UniFirst from $218.00 to $197.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of UniFirst from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of UniFirst from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UniFirst has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.00.

Get UniFirst alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on UniFirst

UniFirst Trading Down 1.8 %

UniFirst stock traded down $2.96 on Tuesday, hitting $161.43. 117,010 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,468. UniFirst has a 1 year low of $149.58 and a 1 year high of $243.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.63.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 2nd. The textile maker reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). UniFirst had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 6.00%. The business had revenue of $602.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that UniFirst will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

UniFirst Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. UniFirst’s payout ratio is 17.41%.

Insider Transactions at UniFirst

In other UniFirst news, VP David Martin Katz sold 1,299 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.95, for a total transaction of $274,024.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,361,682.25. The trade was a 16.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

About UniFirst

(Get Free Report)

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for UniFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.