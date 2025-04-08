StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on GAIA. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Gaia in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Roth Capital raised Gaia to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th.

Gaia Price Performance

NASDAQ GAIA opened at $3.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Gaia has a 1 year low of $2.93 and a 1 year high of $6.53. The company has a market cap of $81.74 million, a PE ratio of -12.07 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.03.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. Gaia had a negative net margin of 7.23% and a negative return on equity of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $24.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.40 million. On average, analysts predict that Gaia will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gaia by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 179,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 21,870 shares during the last quarter. Peapod Lane Capital LLC acquired a new position in Gaia in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,804,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Gaia by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 190,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 7,460 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Gaia by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 406,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 27,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Topline Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Gaia in the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.53% of the company’s stock.

Gaia Company Profile

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and online community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company has a digital content library with various titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet connected devices.

Featured Stories

