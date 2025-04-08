StockNews.com Begins Coverage on HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

HomeTrust Bancshares Stock Down 1.8 %

HTBI stock opened at $36.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $640.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.86. HomeTrust Bancshares has a 52-week low of $23.55 and a 52-week high of $38.99.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. HomeTrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 18.57%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HomeTrust Bancshares will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 8,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 28.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 8.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 35,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. 60.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. The company’s deposit products include savings, money market, noninterest-bearing, and interest-bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, business, and nonprofit organizations.

