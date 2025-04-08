StockNews.com Begins Coverage on HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
HomeTrust Bancshares Stock Down 1.8 %
HTBI stock opened at $36.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $640.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.86. HomeTrust Bancshares has a 52-week low of $23.55 and a 52-week high of $38.99.
HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. HomeTrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 18.57%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HomeTrust Bancshares will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.
HomeTrust Bancshares Company Profile
HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. The company’s deposit products include savings, money market, noninterest-bearing, and interest-bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, business, and nonprofit organizations.
