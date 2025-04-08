StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TENX. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Tenax Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Leerink Partners set a $20.00 price target on shares of Tenax Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tenax Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Tenax Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of TENX opened at $5.75 on Friday. Tenax Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.77 and a 1-year high of $7.89. The stock has a market cap of $22.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.54.

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.34. On average, equities analysts expect that Tenax Therapeutics will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tenax Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Tenax Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $1,026,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tenax Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $166,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tenax Therapeutics by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,354 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 5,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Tenax Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

About Tenax Therapeutics

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products containing imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension in the United States. The company develops TNX-101 (IV), TNX-102, and TNX-103 (levosimendan) that have completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction and associated pulmonary hypertension; and TNX-201 (imatinib), a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of chronic myeloid leukemia.

