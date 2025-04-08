StockNews.com Downgrades Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) to Hold

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.38.

Get Artisan Partners Asset Management alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE APAM traded down $0.85 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,079,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,922. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 12 month low of $32.75 and a 12 month high of $49.54.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.08. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 23.36% and a return on equity of 74.02%. As a group, research analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APAM. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 82.7% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 581 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 208.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 574 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 110.7% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 628 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 166.8% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 86.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

(Get Free Report)

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.