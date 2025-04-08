StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

EnLink Midstream Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ENLC opened at $14.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. EnLink Midstream has a 1-year low of $11.83 and a 1-year high of $16.40. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.33 and a beta of 2.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.53 and a 200-day moving average of $14.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EnLink Midstream

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in EnLink Midstream by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 208,381 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after buying an additional 64,512 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 128,009 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 26,937 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 268.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 402,099 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,834,000 after purchasing an additional 292,833 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in EnLink Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in EnLink Midstream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,053,000. 45.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. The company operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

