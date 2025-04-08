Straightline Group LLC Purchases Shares of 1,079 McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Straightline Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,079 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the third quarter worth $25,000. Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Collier Financial bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 110.0% during the fourth quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 105 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $299.32 on Tuesday. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $243.53 and a one year high of $326.32. The company has a market cap of $213.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $304.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $298.84.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 181.63% and a net margin of 31.73%. As a group, analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.16%.

Insider Activity

In other McDonald’s news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total value of $3,255,525.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,155,997.80. The trade was a 24.27 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.75, for a total value of $84,225.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,214,275.25. This trade represents a 3.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,497 shares of company stock valued at $8,461,400 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MCD. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $312.00 to $316.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $322.87.

Check Out Our Latest Report on McDonald’s

McDonald’s Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.