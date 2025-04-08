Straightline Group LLC Takes $422,000 Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Straightline Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,217 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000. Alphabet makes up approximately 0.3% of Straightline Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $564,000. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $83,794,000. Shelton Capital Management grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 329,765 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $62,800,000 after purchasing an additional 17,412 shares in the last quarter. Rollins Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Rollins Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Canopy Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 119.8% in the fourth quarter. Canopy Partners LLC now owns 11,428 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,176,000 after buying an additional 6,228 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $149.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $142.66 and a one year high of $208.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $178.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 trillion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.03. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 32.49%. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.94%.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.32, for a total value of $550,702.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,847 shares in the company, valued at $3,468,029.04. This trade represents a 13.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.56, for a total value of $5,153,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,717,696 shares in the company, valued at $430,917,877.76. This trade represents a 1.18 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,797 shares of company stock valued at $21,089,470 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Citizens Jmp cut shares of Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $212.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.65.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

