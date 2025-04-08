Susquehanna Has Lowered Expectations for Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Stock Price

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Susquehanna from $255.00 to $225.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “positive” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Susquehanna’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 114.64% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Globant from $248.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Globant from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Globant in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Globant from $237.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Globant from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.69.

Shares of GLOB stock traded up $2.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $104.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 310,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,404. The company has a 50 day moving average of $162.80 and a 200 day moving average of $196.80. Globant has a 12-month low of $96.23 and a 12-month high of $238.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.50.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.39). Globant had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The company had revenue of $642.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.42 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Globant will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLOB. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Globant during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globant during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Globant during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Globant in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globant in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

