Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) Senior Officer Steven Buytels Purchases 8,065 Shares

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Steven Buytels purchased 8,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$3.66 per share, with a total value of C$29,517.90.
TSE TVE traded down C$0.05 on Tuesday, reaching C$3.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,068,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,155,624. Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd has a 52 week low of C$3.23 and a 52 week high of C$5.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.61. The firm has a market cap of C$1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 2.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.31 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.35.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.0127 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Tamarack Valley Energy’s payout ratio is presently 38.41%.
Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.
