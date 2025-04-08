Tandem Investment Partners LLC Invests $5.37 Million in Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB)

Tandem Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 70,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,367,000. Vanguard Core Bond ETF makes up about 5.1% of Tandem Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Core Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Core Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $89,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period.

Vanguard Core Bond ETF stock opened at $76.90 on Tuesday. Vanguard Core Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.22 and a fifty-two week high of $79.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.50.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a $0.2699 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%.

The Vanguard Core Bond ETF (VCRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in the broad fixed income space, in seeking to provide total return and a moderate level of income. It primarily holds USD-denominated securities of investment grade rating while maintaining an intermediate dollar-weighted average maturity.

