Tandem Investment Partners LLC Makes New $2.49 Million Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Tandem Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 14,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,485,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Tandem Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RSP. Keene & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 9,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter.

RSP opened at $155.87 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $176.56 and its 200 day moving average is $178.81. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $150.35 and a 12-month high of $188.16. The company has a market cap of $65.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 1.01.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.8308 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

