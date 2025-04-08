Tandem Investment Partners LLC Takes $627,000 Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Tandem Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 2,540 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $627,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 122 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LOW shares. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $305.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $308.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.35.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:LOW opened at $216.68 on Tuesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $211.70 and a 52 week high of $287.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $256.15. The firm has a market cap of $121.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.07.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $18.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.29 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.19% and a negative return on equity of 47.55%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 37.67%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

