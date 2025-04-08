Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) Trading Down 3.3% – Time to Sell?

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK – Get Free Report) traded down 3.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $37.03 and last traded at $36.33. 14,715 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 361,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Teekay Tankers Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.07 and a beta of -0.16.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The shipping company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $163.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.26 million. Teekay Tankers had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 34.55%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Teekay Tankers Ltd. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Teekay Tankers Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. Teekay Tankers’s payout ratio is presently 8.83%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 3,882.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 19,594 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 19,102 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Teekay Tankers in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,540,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Teekay Tankers by 1,352.3% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 242,713 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,658,000 after acquiring an additional 226,001 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 12,890 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 276.1% in the 4th quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 53,899 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 39,567 shares in the last quarter. 52.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teekay Tankers Company Profile

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides crude oil and other marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; offshore ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products; and tanker commercial and technical management services.

See Also

