The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Bought by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,681,306 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,730 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $709,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Allstate in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on ALL shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Allstate from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Allstate from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on Allstate from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Allstate from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Argus raised Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.80.

Insider Activity at Allstate

In other Allstate news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 40,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.53, for a total value of $7,480,226.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,115 shares in the company, valued at $3,378,990.95. The trade was a 68.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Allstate Stock Down 3.3 %

ALL stock opened at $180.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $47.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $197.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.31. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $156.66 and a 12 month high of $212.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.40 by $2.27. Allstate had a return on equity of 28.20% and a net margin of 7.28%. As a group, analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Allstate’s payout ratio is presently 23.54%.

Allstate declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 26th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

See Also

