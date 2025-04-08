The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Peachtree Investment Partners LLC

Peachtree Investment Partners LLC cut its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,968 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,494 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up about 4.7% of Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $12,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,032,910,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $2,212,546,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 21,394.9% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,039,862 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $793,486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030,372 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,763,752 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $37,251,142,000 after purchasing an additional 875,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 7,554,880 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,925,498,000 after purchasing an additional 599,490 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot Trading Down 3.7 %

NYSE:HD opened at $340.95 on Tuesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $323.77 and a 12 month high of $439.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $383.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $398.00.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.09. Home Depot had a return on equity of 452.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $39.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th were given a $2.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $435.00 to $418.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Home Depot from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Home Depot from $431.00 to $424.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $455.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.85.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

