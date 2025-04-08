The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc cut its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 22.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,443,888 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 425,693 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $490,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth $1,359,747,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at about $230,829,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 41,520.8% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 479,472 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $162,987,000 after purchasing an additional 478,320 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,032,170 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $690,796,000 after buying an additional 451,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 653,548 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $219,945,000 after buying an additional 289,450 shares during the period. 77.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SHW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $380.00 target price (down from $423.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Monday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $438.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $385.00 to $355.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.19.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $323.32 on Tuesday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $282.09 and a 12-month high of $400.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $351.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $362.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.65, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.26.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 74.50% and a net margin of 11.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.79 dividend. This is a boost from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Colin M. Davie sold 2,799 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.30, for a total value of $1,008,479.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,933,009.50. This represents a 34.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report).

