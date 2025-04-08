The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Stock Position Lifted by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd increased its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 38,989,749 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,756,584 shares during the quarter. Toronto-Dominion Bank makes up about 1.9% of FIL Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $2,075,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,118,551 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,946,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,934 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $992,204,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 16,803,807 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $894,169,000 after buying an additional 622,736 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,575,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $882,241,000 after buying an additional 59,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,526,821 shares of the bank’s stock worth $569,878,000 after buying an additional 2,564,648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TD opened at $55.74 on Tuesday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $51.25 and a twelve month high of $64.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.43. The company has a market cap of $97.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a $0.7278 dividend. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 85.29%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.50.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

