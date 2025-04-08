Top Ecommerce Stocks To Consider – April 7th

Walmart, Colgate-Palmolive, GameStop, W.W. Grainger, Regal Rexnord, BellRing Brands, and Post are the seven Ecommerce stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Ecommerce stocks are shares in companies that operate digital platforms for buying and selling goods and services online. These companies can include online retailers, marketplaces, and ancillary service providers like payment processors and logistics firms, with their performance often linked to trends in consumer behavior and technological advancements. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Ecommerce stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

WMT traded up $0.94 on Monday, reaching $84.13. The company had a trading volume of 25,853,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,212,890. Walmart has a fifty-two week low of $58.56 and a fifty-two week high of $105.30. The stock has a market cap of $674.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.01 and its 200 day moving average is $89.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Colgate-Palmolive (CL)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

CL traded down $1.97 during trading on Monday, hitting $89.70. The stock had a trading volume of 4,166,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,532,641. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $85.32 and a one year high of $109.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.40, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $72.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.13.

GameStop (GME)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

Shares of GME stock traded up $0.46 on Monday, hitting $23.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,329,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,194,365. The company has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of 133.12 and a beta of -0.44. GameStop has a fifty-two week low of $9.95 and a fifty-two week high of $64.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.83 and its 200-day moving average is $25.77.

W.W. Grainger (GWW)

W.W. Grainger, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

Shares of NYSE GWW traded down $14.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $928.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 256,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,468. The company has a market cap of $44.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.20. W.W. Grainger has a fifty-two week low of $874.98 and a fifty-two week high of $1,227.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,013.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,076.89.

Regal Rexnord (RRX)

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

NYSE RRX traded down $4.82 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $94.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,481,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,685. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Regal Rexnord has a twelve month low of $90.68 and a twelve month high of $185.28. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 31.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $130.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.00.

BellRing Brands (BRBR)

BellRing Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

BRBR traded up $0.68 on Monday, hitting $70.54. 1,023,613 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,192,345. BellRing Brands has a 12 month low of $48.06 and a 12 month high of $80.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.14, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.72.

Post (POST)

Post Holdings, Inc. operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

Shares of Post stock traded down $3.07 on Monday, reaching $114.45. 534,788 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 533,069. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $112.28 and its 200-day moving average is $112.77. The firm has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.39. Post has a one year low of $99.62 and a one year high of $125.84.

