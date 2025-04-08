Top Metaverse Stocks To Consider – April 8th

NVIDIA, Accenture, and Globant are the three Metaverse stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Metaverse stocks refer to shares of companies that are significantly involved in building or supporting the digital infrastructure of immersive virtual worlds—often through technologies like virtual reality, augmented reality, and blockchain. Investors view these companies as key players in the emerging metaverse, which aims to create interconnected digital environments for gaming, social interaction, education, and business. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Metaverse stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.17. 272,361,066 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,876,736. NVIDIA has a twelve month low of $75.61 and a twelve month high of $195.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Accenture (ACN)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

ACN stock traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $283.93. 1,542,576 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,958,669. Accenture has a 12 month low of $275.01 and a 12 month high of $398.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $347.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $354.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Globant (GLOB)

Globant S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

Shares of GLOB traded down $1.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.98. 501,063 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 578,024. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.80. Globant has a 52 week low of $96.23 and a 52 week high of $238.32.

