Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.31 and last traded at $6.31, with a volume of 3280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.41.

Separately, Peel Hunt raised Travis Perkins from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.40.

Travis Perkins plc engages in distribution of building material products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Merchanting and Toolstation segments. The company offers tools and building supplies. It also distributes pipeline products, as well as supplies managed services, and commercial and industrial heating and cooling solutions.

