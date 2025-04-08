Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.31 and last traded at $6.31, with a volume of 3280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.41.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Peel Hunt raised Travis Perkins from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TPRKY
Travis Perkins Stock Up 2.3 %
About Travis Perkins
Travis Perkins plc engages in distribution of building material products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Merchanting and Toolstation segments. The company offers tools and building supplies. It also distributes pipeline products, as well as supplies managed services, and commercial and industrial heating and cooling solutions.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Travis Perkins
- What is a support level?
- Tariff-Proof Stocks: 3 Big Bargains With Huge Upside Potential
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Qualcomm Breaks Down But RSI Signals It’s Severely Oversold
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Tesla’s #1 Bull Cuts Target But Says It’s Still a Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Travis Perkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travis Perkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.