Truist Financial Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Stock Price

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $842.00 to $717.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 30.05% from the company’s current price.

PH has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $842.00 to $805.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $777.00 to $824.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com cut Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $795.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Parker-Hannifin from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $723.41.

Shares of PH traded up $19.67 on Tuesday, hitting $551.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 333,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,946. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $70.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $646.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $653.92. Parker-Hannifin has a fifty-two week low of $488.45 and a fifty-two week high of $718.44.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $6.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.23 by $0.30. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.34% and a net margin of 15.87%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 42.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,473,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 66,111.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,735,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,054,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732,791 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

