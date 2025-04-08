Twin Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,099,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $329,159,000 after purchasing an additional 27,693 shares in the last quarter. Polymer Capital Management US LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 245.8% during the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 1,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 999,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $299,006,000 after purchasing an additional 202,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PSA shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $354.00 target price (down from $361.00) on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Public Storage from $316.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Public Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $298.00 to $299.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Public Storage from $338.00 to $333.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Public Storage from $342.00 to $329.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $338.73.

Shares of NYSE:PSA opened at $275.70 on Tuesday. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $256.31 and a 52 week high of $369.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $299.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $316.88. The company has a market cap of $48.36 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th were given a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.89%.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

