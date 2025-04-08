Twin Capital Management Inc. Sells 482 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Twin Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 482 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO James C. Leonard sold 17,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total transaction of $761,272.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 244,487 shares in the company, valued at $10,820,994.62. The trade was a 6.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin P. Lavender sold 21,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total value of $945,035.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 130,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,698,778.80. This trade represents a 14.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Up 0.9 %

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $34.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.28 and its 200-day moving average is $43.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.99. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $32.25 and a fifty-two week high of $49.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 47.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FITB. Barclays increased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $53.00 price target (down previously from $54.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.12.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

