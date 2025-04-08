Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) is Nixon Capital LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Nixon Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 359,304 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,456 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies accounts for about 7.0% of Nixon Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Nixon Capital LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $21,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avion Wealth grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 96.0% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 445 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Kieckhefer Group LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $65.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.67. The company has a market cap of $137.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.37. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.84 and a 12 month high of $87.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $2.71. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 62.60% and a net margin of 22.41%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UBER shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Uber Technologies from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Uber Technologies from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.41.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In related news, insider Tony West sold 23,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total transaction of $1,644,599.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 114,241 shares in the company, valued at $8,027,715.07. The trade was a 17.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $206,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,662,150. This trade represents a 11.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,154 shares of company stock worth $5,793,869 over the last quarter. 3.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Further Reading

