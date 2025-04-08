UBS Group Cuts XPO (NYSE:XPO) Price Target to $108.00

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at UBS Group from $170.00 to $108.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.55% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of XPO from $170.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of XPO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on XPO from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on XPO in a report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on XPO from $176.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.74.

XPO stock traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,274,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,576,807. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $121.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.56. XPO has a 12 month low of $85.06 and a 12 month high of $161.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 2.05.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.21. XPO had a return on equity of 30.36% and a net margin of 4.81%. As a group, equities analysts expect that XPO will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPO announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to buy up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, COO David J. Bates acquired 1,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $106.16 per share, with a total value of $199,580.80. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 21,106 shares in the company, valued at $2,240,612.96. The trade was a 9.78 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in shares of XPO by 89.0% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 240 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in XPO during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPO during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of XPO by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 318 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of XPO by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 373 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

