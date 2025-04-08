Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Upgraded at Citigroup

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $244.00 price target on the railroad operator’s stock, down from their previous price target of $260.00. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.31% from the company’s previous close.

UNP has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Loop Capital cut shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $265.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $285.00 target price (up from $265.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $253.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.23.

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $209.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $125.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $241.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.39. Union Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $204.79 and a fifty-two week high of $258.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.12% and a net margin of 27.82%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Union Pacific news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,875,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 64,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,240,000. This trade represents a 10.35 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig V. Richardson sold 6,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $1,636,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,632,388. The trade was a 19.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 8,349 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. now owns 2,823 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its position in Union Pacific by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 213 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 8,569 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baron Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

