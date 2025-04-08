Upstream Bio, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:UPB) Lock-Up Period To Expire Tomorrow

Upstream Bio’s (NASDAQ:UPB – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, April 9th. Upstream Bio had issued 15,000,000 shares in its public offering on October 11th. The total size of the offering was $255,000,000 based on an initial share price of $17.00. After the expiration of Upstream Bio’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Upstream Bio Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of UPB stock opened at $6.36 on Tuesday. Upstream Bio has a fifty-two week low of $5.52 and a fifty-two week high of $29.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.11.

Institutional Trading of Upstream Bio

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in Upstream Bio during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Upstream Bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Upstream Bio during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Upstream Bio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Upstream Bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

About Upstream Bio

Upstream Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops treatments for inflammatory diseases that focuses on severe respiratory disorders. It develops verekitug, a monoclonal antibody that targets and inhibits the thymic stromal lymphopoietin receptor. The company also develops therapies to treat severe asthma, chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

