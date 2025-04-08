Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Price Target Cut to $54.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $65.00 to $54.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.88% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on URBN. Morgan Stanley upgraded Urban Outfitters from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Urban Outfitters from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.55.

Urban Outfitters Trading Down 6.3 %

Shares of URBN traded down $2.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $43.24. 3,321,927 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,837,101. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.64 and a 200-day moving average of $48.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.37. Urban Outfitters has a 1-year low of $33.86 and a 1-year high of $61.16.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.15. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Urban Outfitters news, insider Azeez Hayne sold 11,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total transaction of $639,261.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry S. Cherken, Jr. sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $3,152,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 510,296 shares in the company, valued at $29,245,063.76. The trade was a 9.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,976 shares of company stock valued at $5,573,263 over the last 90 days. 31.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,222 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Urban Outfitters by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,799,366 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $107,244,000 after acquiring an additional 31,100 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management raised its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 43,607 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 4,092 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 367.0% during the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 25,427 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 19,982 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,481,469 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $56,765,000 after purchasing an additional 18,249 shares in the last quarter. 77.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

