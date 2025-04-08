Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.70 and last traded at $12.74, with a volume of 652723 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UTZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Utz Brands from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Utz Brands from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

Utz Brands Trading Down 4.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.69 and its 200-day moving average is $15.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 70.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.10.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $341.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.93 million. Utz Brands had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 7.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Utz Brands Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.011 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 7th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Cc Collier Holdings, Llc sold 496,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total value of $6,646,909.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Howard A. Friedman purchased 3,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.16 per share, with a total value of $49,914.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 265,729 shares in the company, valued at $3,762,722.64. This trade represents a 1.34 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Utz Brands

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Utz Brands by 9.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,758,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,256,000 after acquiring an additional 152,868 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc boosted its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 11.4% in the third quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 296,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,241,000 after purchasing an additional 30,400 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Utz Brands by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,548,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,409,000 after purchasing an additional 47,320 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Utz Brands by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 555,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,831,000 after buying an additional 97,767 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Utz Brands by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,510,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,654,000 after buying an additional 36,425 shares in the last quarter. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Utz Brands Company Profile

Utz Brands, Inc engages in manufacture, marketing, and distribution of snack foods. It offers a range of salty snacks, including salty snacks, including potato chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, pork skins, veggie snacks, pub/party mixes, tortilla chips, salsa and dips, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp’s, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TORTIYAHS!, etc.

