Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 646,234 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,253% from the previous session’s volume of 47,753 shares.The stock last traded at $222.51 and had previously closed at $222.29.
Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $257.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $260.01.
Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.7719 per share. This represents a $3.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF
Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index, a market-cap-weighted index that measures the investable US equity space, covering the entire market-cap spectrum including micro-caps. VTHR was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Tariff-Proof Stocks: 3 Big Bargains With Huge Upside Potential
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Qualcomm Breaks Down But RSI Signals It’s Severely Oversold
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Tesla’s #1 Bull Cuts Target But Says It’s Still a Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.