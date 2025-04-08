Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 646,234 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,253% from the previous session’s volume of 47,753 shares.The stock last traded at $222.51 and had previously closed at $222.29.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $257.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $260.01.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.7719 per share. This represents a $3.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Topsail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Graney & King LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period.

The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index, a market-cap-weighted index that measures the investable US equity space, covering the entire market-cap spectrum including micro-caps. VTHR was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

