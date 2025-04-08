Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 3,768,629 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 5% from the previous session’s volume of 3,606,032 shares.The stock last traded at $48.91 and had previously closed at $48.86.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.94 and its 200-day moving average is $49.48.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a $0.1076 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNDX. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 655.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 395.7% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $36,000.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

