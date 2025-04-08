Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 3,768,629 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 5% from the previous session’s volume of 3,606,032 shares.The stock last traded at $48.91 and had previously closed at $48.86.
Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.94 and its 200-day moving average is $49.48.
Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a $0.1076 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Total International Bond ETF
About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF
The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Total International Bond ETF
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Tariff-Proof Stocks: 3 Big Bargains With Huge Upside Potential
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Qualcomm Breaks Down But RSI Signals It’s Severely Oversold
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Tesla’s #1 Bull Cuts Target But Says It’s Still a Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.