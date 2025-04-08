Venture Global (NYSE:VG) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Venture Global, Inc. (NYSE:VG – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.00, but opened at $7.69. Venture Global shares last traded at $8.16, with a volume of 1,217,186 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on VG. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Venture Global from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $20.00 target price on Venture Global and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. StockNews.com cut Venture Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 15th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Venture Global from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Venture Global in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

Get Venture Global alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on VG

Venture Global Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.16.

Venture Global (NYSE:VG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Venture Global, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Venture Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $0.0165 dividend. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Venture Global

In related news, insider Michael Sabel bought 234,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.53 per share, with a total value of $2,469,285.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,185,885 shares in the company, valued at $12,487,369.05. This represents a 24.65 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert B. Pender purchased 269,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.39 per share, with a total value of $2,800,105.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 719,885 shares in the company, valued at $7,479,605.15. The trade was a 59.84 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 803,000 shares of company stock worth $8,108,260 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

About Venture Global

(Get Free Report)

Venture Global has fundamentally reshaped the development and construction of liquefied natural gas production, establishing us as a rapidly growing company delivering critical LNG to the world. Our innovative and disruptive approach, which is both scalable and repeatable, allows us to bring LNG to a global market years faster and at a lower cost.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Venture Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venture Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.