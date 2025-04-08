Venture Life Group (LON:VLG) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Venture Life Group plc (LON:VLG – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 38.97 ($0.50) and traded as high as GBX 40 ($0.51). Venture Life Group shares last traded at GBX 38.50 ($0.49), with a volume of 1,134,917 shares.

Venture Life Group Trading Down 1.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.45, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 38.97 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 39.93. The company has a market cap of £49.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.30.

About Venture Life Group

Venture Life is an international consumer self-care company focused on developing, manufacturing and commercialising products for the global self-care market.

With operations in the UK, The Netherlands and Italy, the Group’s product portfolio includes some key products such as the UltraDEX and Dentyl oral care product ranges, food supplements for maintaining brain function, medical devices for women’s intimate healthcare, fungal infections and proctology, and dermo-cosmetics for addressing the signs of ageing.

The products, which are typically recommended by pharmacists or healthcare practitioners, are available primarily through pharmacies and grocery multiples.

