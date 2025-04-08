Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) is Renaissance Technologies LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,397,209 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 234,284 shares during the quarter. Vertex Pharmaceuticals accounts for approximately 0.8% of Renaissance Technologies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $562,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 70.6% during the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 58 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 90.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $490.00 to $494.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $408.00 to $424.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Bank of America increased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $555.00 to $567.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $509.17.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of VRTX opened at $474.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $121.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -215.71, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.50. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $377.85 and a 52 week high of $519.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $482.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $463.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.45). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 2.02% and a negative net margin of 4.86%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.63 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other news, EVP David Altshuler sold 3,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $1,615,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,256,000. The trade was a 10.86 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.06, for a total value of $111,034.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,695 shares in the company, valued at $30,805,286.70. This represents a 0.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,315 shares of company stock valued at $2,121,012 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

