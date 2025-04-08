Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Price Target Cut to $100.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $132.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 54.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Melius cut shares of Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Vertiv from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Vertiv from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Fox Advisors began coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Vertiv in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.94.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on VRT

Vertiv Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of VRT traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.68. The company had a trading volume of 7,992,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,921,670. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.65. Vertiv has a 1 year low of $53.60 and a 1 year high of $155.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.71.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.15. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 61.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vertiv will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vertiv

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRT. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Vertiv in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of Vertiv during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vertiv by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Vertiv in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its stake in Vertiv by 92.0% during the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vertiv

(Get Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.