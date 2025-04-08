VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 2,934,294 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 354% from the previous session’s volume of 646,909 shares.The stock last traded at $30.27 and had previously closed at $30.71.

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Trading Down 2.4 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 0.75.

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.0638 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This is a boost from VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DDD Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 58,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. SimpliFi Inc. increased its position in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. SimpliFi Inc. now owns 70,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 22,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the period.

The VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (VFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Victory US Large Cap Free Cash Flow index. The fund tracks an index composed of the largest U.S. companies based on profit that are perceived to have strong free cash flow yields and high growth metrics VFLO was launched on Jun 21, 2023 and is managed by VictoryShares.

