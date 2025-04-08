VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 2,934,294 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 354% from the previous session’s volume of 646,909 shares.The stock last traded at $30.27 and had previously closed at $30.71.
VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Trading Down 2.4 %
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 0.75.
VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.0638 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This is a boost from VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05.
About VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF
The VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (VFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Victory US Large Cap Free Cash Flow index. The fund tracks an index composed of the largest U.S. companies based on profit that are perceived to have strong free cash flow yields and high growth metrics VFLO was launched on Jun 21, 2023 and is managed by VictoryShares.
