Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:VUSE) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Posted by on Apr 8th, 2025

Shares of Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:VUSEGet Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $49.69 and last traded at $53.19, with a volume of 10369 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.64.

Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund Stock Up 2.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $508.51 million, a P/E ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VUSE. Willner & Heller LLC boosted its position in Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 9,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC grew its position in Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 4,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $542,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $696,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund by 93.7% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 18,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 9,072 shares in the last quarter.

Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund Company Profile

The Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund (VUSE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Vident Core U.S. Stock index. The fund tracks an index of US companies selected and weighted based on a multi-factor model that considers corporate governance, quality, and momentum. VUSE was launched on Jan 22, 2014 and is managed by Vident.

