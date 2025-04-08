Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Shares Down 1.7% – Should You Sell?

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) was down 1.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $21.03 and last traded at $20.92. Approximately 1,370,809 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 3,924,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.28.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup began coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price target (down previously from $109.00) on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group decreased their price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $120.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.75.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 0.84.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.05). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sarah Kathryn Rouan bought 1,240 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.15 per share, with a total value of $29,946.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,946. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 716 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new stake in Viking Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 116.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,203 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 170.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

