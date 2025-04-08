Vince (NYSE:VNCE) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.48 and traded as low as $1.55. Vince shares last traded at $1.59, with a volume of 20,755 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Vince from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

The firm has a market cap of $19.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.56 and its 200-day moving average is $2.48.

In other Vince news, major shareholder Rodger R. Krouse sold 7,218,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.33, for a total value of $16,818,837.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,262,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,942,633.89. This trade represents a 85.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Vince during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vince by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,769 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vince in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. 16.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vince Holding Corp. provides luxury apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through Vince Wholesale, Vince Direct-to-Consumer segments. The company offers a range of men's and women's products, such as cashmere sweaters, silk blouses, leather and suede products, and jackets, dresses, skirts, pants, t-shirts, footwear, outerwear, and accessories, as well as woven shirts, core and fashion pants, and blazers under the Vince brand.

