Vision Marine Technologies (NASDAQ:VMAR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Vision Marine Technologies (NASDAQ:VMAR – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($3.89) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Vision Marine Technologies had a negative return on equity of 225.21% and a negative net margin of 662.47%.

Vision Marine Technologies Trading Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ:VMAR traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $4.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,180. Vision Marine Technologies has a 1-year low of $4.04 and a 1-year high of $1,039.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.15.

About Vision Marine Technologies

Vision Marine Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and rents electric boats in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers e-motion electric powertrain technology; e-motion electric outboard powertrain system; electric boats; maintenance, repair, and customer support services; as well as manufactures customized boats.

