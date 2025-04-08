Wells Fargo & Company Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) Stock Price

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.92% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on BRDG. UBS Group upped their price target on Bridge Investment Group from $7.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Bridge Investment Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.40.

BRDG traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.63. 1,096,099 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,598. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $945.19 million, a PE ratio of 190.85 and a beta of 1.46. Bridge Investment Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.49 and a fifty-two week high of $11.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. Bridge Investment Group had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 1.92%. The business had revenue of $81.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.02 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bridge Investment Group will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRDG. FMR LLC lifted its position in Bridge Investment Group by 288.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,509,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,549 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $638,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 12.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 128,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bridge Investment Group during the third quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bridge Investment Group during the third quarter worth about $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.83% of the company’s stock.

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc engages in the real estate investment management business in the United States. It manages capital on behalf of approximately hundred global institutions and 6,500 individual investors across approximately 25 investment vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

