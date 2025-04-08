Westmount Energy (LON:WTE) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Westmount Energy Limited (LON:WTE – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.66 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.50 ($0.01). Westmount Energy shares last traded at GBX 0.57 ($0.01), with a volume of 174,039 shares changing hands.
Westmount Energy Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of £816,768.86, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.87.
Westmount Energy (LON:WTE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 28th. The company reported GBX (0.16) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
About Westmount Energy
Westmount Energy Limited is a venture capital firm specializing in seed capital to small medium sized companies. The firm invests in Guyana-Suriname Basin regions. Westmount Energy Limited was incorporated in October 1, 1992 and is based in Saint Helier, Jersey.
