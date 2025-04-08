WPP (LON:WPP) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

WPP plc (LON:WPP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 508 ($6.47) and last traded at GBX 510.80 ($6.50), with a volume of 8320889 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 544.40 ($6.93).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on WPP from GBX 1,040 ($13.24) to GBX 960 ($12.22) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.67, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29, a PEG ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 681.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 762.60.

WPP (LON:WPP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported GBX 50.30 ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. WPP had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 1.37%. Sell-side analysts forecast that WPP plc will post 81.6125654 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be paid a GBX 24.40 ($0.31) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.91%. This is a positive change from WPP’s previous dividend of $15.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th. WPP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 206.02%.

In other WPP news, insider Andrew Scott sold 50,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 634 ($8.07), for a total value of £320,119.28 ($407,483.81). Also, insider Joanne Wilson sold 23,371 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 640 ($8.15), for a total transaction of £149,574.40 ($190,395.11). 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WPP is the creative transformation company, using the power of creativity to build better futures for our people, planet, clients and communities.

At WPP we’re reinventing creativity on an ever-broader canvas, bringing together unrivalled talent, resources and skills to provide an integrated offer of communications, experience, commerce and technology for clients.

