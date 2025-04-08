Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $27.56 and last traded at $30.63, with a volume of 2250985 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.40.

XENE has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 28th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.38.

The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -11.09 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.71 and its 200 day moving average is $39.35.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.05. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Xenon Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Ian Mortimer sold 16,315 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $660,757.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,267,731. This represents a 34.26 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 279,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,004,000 after purchasing an additional 32,701 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 31.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 273,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,776,000 after buying an additional 64,800 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,843,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $151,317,000 after buying an additional 15,226 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 68.8% during the third quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 24,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 10,007 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1,275.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 13,903 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a neuroscience-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN1101, a novel and potent Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

