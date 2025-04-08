Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:SNPE) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:SNPE – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 146,816 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the previous session’s volume of 211,821 shares.The stock last traded at $47.00 and had previously closed at $45.33.

Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional Trading of Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF by 146.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,112,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,816,000 after buying an additional 3,040,445 shares in the last quarter. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF in the 4th quarter worth $239,000. One Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 111,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,935,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. White Pine Investment CO purchased a new stake in shares of Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $634,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period.

About Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF

The Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (SNPE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 ESG index. The fund tracks a principles-selected, market cap-weighted index of US large-cap securities. SNPE was launched on Jun 26, 2019 and is managed by Xtrackers.

