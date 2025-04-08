Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 261,734 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the previous session’s volume of 256,338 shares.The stock last traded at $5.48 and had previously closed at $4.98.
The firm has a market capitalization of $806.19 million, a P/E ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.49 and a 200-day moving average of $4.32.
Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. Yalla Group had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 40.72%. The business had revenue of $90.83 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share.
Yalla Group Limited operates a social networking and gaming platform primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. It provides mobile applications, including Yalla, a voice-centric group chat platform; and Yalla Ludo, a casual gaming application. The company’s platform offers group chatting and games services; and sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services.
