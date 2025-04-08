Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 261,734 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the previous session’s volume of 256,338 shares.The stock last traded at $5.48 and had previously closed at $4.98.

Yalla Group Trading Up 2.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $806.19 million, a P/E ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.49 and a 200-day moving average of $4.32.

Get Yalla Group alerts:

Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. Yalla Group had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 40.72%. The business had revenue of $90.83 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Yalla Group Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Yalla Group in the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Yalla Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 538,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 7,924 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Yalla Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. DGS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Yalla Group by 109.0% in the 3rd quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 76,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 40,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Yalla Group by 150.3% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 23,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 13,960 shares in the last quarter. 4.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Yalla Group Limited operates a social networking and gaming platform primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. It provides mobile applications, including Yalla, a voice-centric group chat platform; and Yalla Ludo, a casual gaming application. The company’s platform offers group chatting and games services; and sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yalla Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yalla Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.