YouGov (LON:YOU) Stock Price Up 7.1% – Here’s What Happened

YouGov plc (LON:YOU – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 7.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 295 ($3.76) and last traded at GBX 280 ($3.56). 12,596,593 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 997% from the average session volume of 1,148,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 261.50 ($3.33).
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 760 ($9.67) price target on shares of YouGov in a research note on Monday, March 31st.
YouGov Stock Up 0.5 %
YouGov (LON:YOU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The company reported GBX 17.10 ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. YouGov had a negative return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that YouGov plc will post 41.8853256 earnings per share for the current year.
YouGov Company Profile
YouGov is an international research and data analytics group.
Our mission is to supply a continuous stream of accurate data into what the world thinks, so that organisations can better serve the communities that sustain them.
Our 22 million registered members provide us with a highly engaged proprietary panel that delivers thousands of data points on consumer opinions, attitudes and behaviour on a daily basis.
