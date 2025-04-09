19,810 Shares in Permian Resources Co. (NYSE:PR) Purchased by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Permian Resources Co. (NYSE:PR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 19,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Permian Resources by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,680,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,487,000 after buying an additional 870,622 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in Permian Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $431,676,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Permian Resources by 6.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,027,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,460 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Permian Resources by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,442,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,209,000 after purchasing an additional 291,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Permian Resources by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,631,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,025,000 after purchasing an additional 909,740 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Permian Resources from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Permian Resources from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered Permian Resources from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.13.

Permian Resources Stock Down 4.8 %

PR stock opened at $10.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 6.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 3.81. Permian Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $10.05 and a 12 month high of $18.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.27.

Permian Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Permian Resources news, CAO Robert Regan Shannon sold 2,731 shares of Permian Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total transaction of $38,288.62. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 58,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $822,525.36. The trade was a 4.45 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William J. Quinn bought 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.07 per share, for a total transaction of $6,535,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 812,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,618,447.03. This trade represents a 160.04 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,685 shares of company stock worth $135,687 in the last three months. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Permian Resources

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company’s assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

Featured Articles

