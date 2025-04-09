25,355 Shares in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Acquired by Polymer Capital Management US LLC

Polymer Capital Management US LLC acquired a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 25,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000. Polymer Capital Management US LLC owned about 0.05% of Chatham Lodging Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CLDT. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 4,497,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,254,000 after buying an additional 1,055,999 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,634,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,036,000 after purchasing an additional 17,428 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 2.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,285,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,953,000 after purchasing an additional 26,129 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 970,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,685,000 after purchasing an additional 337,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 76.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 282,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 121,920 shares during the period. 88.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CLDT shares. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut Chatham Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th.

Chatham Lodging Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CLDT opened at $6.10 on Wednesday. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 12 month low of $5.86 and a 12 month high of $10.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $298.79 million, a P/E ratio of -26.52 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.87 and a 200 day moving average of $8.50.

Chatham Lodging Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Chatham Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is currently -450.00%.

Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns 39 hotels totaling 5,915 rooms/suites in 16 states and the District of Columbia.

